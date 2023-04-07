 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tourism boards dub India a key source market as Indians flock abroad for adventure travel

Maryam Farooqui
Apr 07, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST

Countries like South Korea, New Zealand, and South Africa are increasing their marketing initiatives in India, and expanding to even tier 2 cities.

As Indians increasingly travel abroad, more tourism boards are dubbing it among their key source markets, expected to outpace many countries in the west and Asia Pacific region. Countries like South Korea, New Zealand and South Africa are betting big on Indian tourists.

"The recovery of outbound travel from India post pandemic has been great, and the interest and feedback we have received for travel to South Korea has also been very positive. India is a growing market for the destination and we are planning our marketing initiatives accordingly. We are confident that this will have a favourable impact on the number of travellers in the coming years,’’ Myong-kil Yun, director of India office at Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), told Moneycontrol.

Last year saw a total of 64,829 tourist arrivals from India, he added. "We are aiming for pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, for the numbers to reach 1,50,000 in 2023, and 5,00,000 by 2026."

Without India, tourism growth will be short-lived for any market: South African Tourism board