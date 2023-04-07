Tourism boards dub India a key source market as Indians flock abroad for adventure travel

More Indians are flocking aboard with many tourism boards dubbing India as their key source market

As Indians increasingly travel abroad, more tourism boards are dubbing it among their key source markets, expected to outpace many countries in the west and Asia Pacific region. Countries like South Korea, New Zealand and South Africa are betting big on Indian tourists.

"The recovery of outbound travel from India post pandemic has been great, and the interest and feedback we have received for travel to South Korea has also been very positive. India is a growing market for the destination and we are planning our marketing initiatives accordingly. We are confident that this will have a favourable impact on the number of travellers in the coming years,’’ Myong-kil Yun, director of India office at Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), told Moneycontrol.

Last year saw a total of 64,829 tourist arrivals from India, he added. "We are aiming for pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, for the numbers to reach 1,50,000 in 2023, and 5,00,000 by 2026."

Without India, tourism growth will be short-lived for any market: South African Tourism board

Yun said interest in and awareness of South Korea as a premium tourist destination has increased a lot over the past few years, especially with the rising popularity of Hallyu, or the Korean wave, in India.

"Today, K-dramas, K-pop and K-content is widely consumed in Indian homes, giving travellers a chance to get acquainted with South Korea's beauty, people, and culture first-hand. These factors all serve to encourage people to incorporate small aspects of Korean culture into their daily lives and ultimately inspire travel to Korea, " said Yun.

On average, an Indian traveller spends about $3,500 when visiting Korea, according to 2020 data. This is only slightly lower than the global average spend of about $3,800 by travellers to the country, Yun added.

KTO is primarily focusing on luxury travel, along with a renewed focus on MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and Bleisure (business + leisure) travel. "The Indian leisure travel market is a key segment and we plan to expand our marketing and promotion initiatives to include tier 2 cities as well," Yun added.

India key source market for Singapore cruise industry

Like South Korea, Tourism New Zealand is also increasing its effort to attract more Indian travellers and is in talks with airlines for direct connectivity from India, which they see as a challenge.

Now among the top 10 markets for New Zealand, arrivals from India doubled from 2015 to 2019. "Pre-Covid, in 2019, arrivals were at 66,000 per year. It is one of our fastest growing markets and is moving up in terms of arrivals," said Angela Blair, GM International, Tourism New Zealand.

She added Indians are interested in adventure tourism, stay for around 14 days, and spend $4,000 during their visit, which is relatively high. "Lot of Indian travellers travel during spring and autumn, which is important, especially as we are focusing on revival after being hit by Covid," Blair explained

During her recent visit to Bengaluru, Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head, Middle East, India, and South East Asia, South African Tourism (SAT) said South Africa is seeing a 2X increase in arrivals versus pre-Covid times, which stood at one lakh arrivals per year from India.

More job openings in tourism, advertising and PR as sectors in post-COVID revival mode

She expects the current numbers to more than double in the next 18 months to 5,00,000, helped along by speedy processing of visas within five working days.

"We also estimate arrivals from Bengaluru to double, which currently comprises 5 percent of arrivals from India as e-visas are seeing good traction." Other key Indian cities for South African Tourism include Mumbai, which comprises 64 percent of total arrivals, Delhi (16 percent), and Pune (5 percent).

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka counting on India for recovery in tourism, says top hotel chain

Nkani noted that spends by Indians have increased by 25-30 percent relative to pre-Covid times. "High net-worth individuals, honeymooners are spending more. Plus, Indians are tipping more," she said.

SAT is also focusing more on MICE travel from India, which accounts for 41 percent of arrivals from the country, and is in talks with 3,640 companies here. "If you are not in India, you should not think of travel and tourism," Nkani added.