Best places to shop and absorb flavours of 7 Indian cities, from Srinagar to Kochi

Karishma Jagtiani
Jan 14, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

Whether you’re looking to scrimp or splurge, where to go for your next shopping spree in these 7 Indian cities.

Colaba Causeway. Mumbai is a shopaholic’s paradise with designer labels, malls, shopping arcades and numerous flea markets catering to millions of people each day. (Photo courtesy Mumbai Tourism)

From a maze of bustling bazaars to swanky stores and luxurious malls, India’s shopping is as diverse as its culture. Our cities offer high-street as well as hyperlocal shopping experiences and specialties that often capture the flavour of the city.

Whether you’re looking to scrimp or splurge, here are India’s top 7 shopping destinations to visit for your next shopping spree.

1. Jaipur, Rajasthan

Popularly known as the Pink City, Jaipur celebrates shopping in all its hues. Bapu Bazaar, MI Road Market, Chaura Rasta, Nehru Bazaar and Chandpole Bazaar are gateways to the vibrant world of mirror work, Rajasthani bandhanis, lehariyas, tie-and-dyes, Batik prints, hand-printed papers, and traditional juttis. Other must-buys in this royal city include block-printed textiles of Sanganer and Bagru, exotic silverware, Jaipur blue pottery, stone carvings, Jaipuri quilts, bedspreads and ornamental home accessories. A world-famous centre for cutting and polishing precious and semi-precious stones, diamonds, kundan and thewa jewellery, Jaipur’s intricate craftsmanship is unparalleled. From intricately designed lac jewellery to exquisite trademark kundan pieces, the famous Johari Bazar is a jewellery lover’s delight.

2.  Srinagar, Kashmir