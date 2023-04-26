 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Schengen Visa vs UK Visa: Which one is quicker?

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

Schengen visas are currently being processed within 15-20 working days. “France is now issuing visas in five to six days, while Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Italy and Portugal are processing applications within 15 working days; Greece is taking 3 weeks,” said Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited, as per a report by Condé Nast Traveller.

However, getting the first appointment is a different matter. A few slots are available for France, but most of the appointments are full. According to VFS, Bengaluru has slots on 5 May and New Delhi has slots on 12 June, while Mumbai and Kolkata do not. Mumbai has appointments in August, Bengaluru has appointments in September, and Kolkata has appointments in April.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

Akash said that there will be new appointments for Germany on 15 April, while you may not be able to find any appointments right now either. May slots are available in Switzerland. However, Nihal Daswani, of EASA, says, “A lot of my clients have opted for home biometrics, but yesterday, Switzerland made an announcement that all scheduled home biometric appointments stand cancelled indefinitely.”