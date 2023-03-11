10 forts and palaces in India for an opulent destination wedding

When it comes to memorable weddings, nothing beats the stunning palaces and forts of India. With their sky-high ceilings, grand welcoming staircases, stately columns, gardens and courtyards they are not just stunning on their own but also versatile. These forts and palaces also come with multiple event spaces within the complex, making it easy for guests to migrate from one space to the next.

Here are some of the most gorgeous forts and palaces for a memorable wedding:

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

This hotel sprawled over 26-acres is where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as well as Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar got hitched.

Designed by Edwardian architect Sir Henry Vaughan Lanchester, the palace with its lavish gardens is Mughal at its core with a hint of the colonial. The domed lobby with a 105ft-high cupola ceiling and decorated glass panels is apt for a royal welcome of the baratis, while The Marwar Hall, one of the largest ballrooms in the world, is designed for big, fat wedding functions.

Those looking for an outdoor venue will love the 17,500 sq. ft Baradari lawns for its scale and beauty. The magnificent Marble Pavilion here is most sought after for the pheras. The palace offers 64 suites and can accommodate up to 900 people on its lawn and banquet. With its lush green gardens, dancing peacocks, and subterranean Zodiac Pool, this five-star hotel can be an elegant yet grand venue for your wedding.

Price: Rs 1.5 cr-2 crore onwards for two nights. Stay and all meals included.

Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

What can be more glamorous for a wedding venue than the former home of the Nizam, rumoured to be the richest man in the world at one time? This five-star property is spread over 34 acres, with sprawling gardens and banquet halls.

The dining hall at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.

Guests are showered with rose petals and ferried to their rooms in horse-drawn carriages. The 60 rooms are filled with art, furniture and family treasures left from its heyday. But the piece de resistance is the beautifully detailed Nizam suite. Decorated in a grand Edwardian manner, it’s wrapped around a star-shaped courtyard and features an Italian-marble jacuzzi, paintings dating back centuries, a private pool and a personal butler.

The Dining Hall, with ornate crystal chandeliers and exquisite acoustics, is ideal for lavish cocktails while the lawns make for a fairy-tale wedding venue. If the wedding ceremonies and preparations leave you exhausted, take a break with afternoon tea at Jade room. This elegant room visited by Prince of Wales and King Edward VIII contains a collection of precious gems and art from around the world, not to mention a panoramic view of the city.

Price: Rs 1.5 crore-2 crore onwards for two nights.

Narendra Bhawan, Bikaner

Narendra Bhawan Bikaner.

This grand residence that housed the last reigning maharaja of Bikaner, Narendra Singh, is every bit a dream venue for a royal wedding. The property is drenched in contemporary luxury while retaining its regal airs and architectural details. All the 82 rooms are styled differently with rich velvet fabrics, tribal artworks and a vast collection of antique curios from around the world amassed by the maharaja himself. A particular highlight is the rooftop infinity pool with views over the new and old parts of the city, ideal for a swim at sunset.

The Diwali Chowk dotted with canopies, fruit trees and low Indian style seating is ideal for pheras, engagement and fun sangeet nights. The jharokas provide the perfect backdrop to all wedding functions. The rooftop infinity pool is generally preferred for haldi. The space transforms at twilight and takes on a mantle of celebration with starlit skies, live grills and party music. The Gaushala at the entrance is perfect for any welcome lunches and dinner parties. The hotel also has a spacious darbar hall. The palace is suited for an intimate wedding of 150-200 guests.

Price: From Rs 50 lakh-2 crore for two nights for a guest list of 150 people. No outside catering or beverages allowed.

Jehan Numa Palace, Bhopal

The lawns at Jehan Numa Palace, Bhopal.

This 18th century palace of the last begum of Bhopal, Jehan Numa, can be a truly regal setting for your special day. The rooms are adorned with wall carvings, antique mahogany furniture, plush embroidered carpets and gilt-framed art. Every room opens into green courtyards or balconies overlooking trees, the swimming pool or the riding track. Old-world fixtures, swords and sepia tinted photographs scattered all over the property lend it a very museum like vibe — albeit a luxurious one. The suite here used to be the bedroom of General Obaidullah Khan, commander-in-chief of the Bhopal State Force, second son of Nawab Sultan Jehan Begum. Some of the furniture is from the family’s collection and some handmade to recreate the original. The property has a couple of thoroughbred horses if riding is your thing. The extravagant Queen’s Lawn which can hold up to 250 guests is one of the most sought after wedding venues in the city. The Begum Hall with a remarkable driveway is another popular venue at the palace. Embrace the endless photo opportunities on property before and after your ceremony; end the evening dining and dancing al fresco.

Price: There are no package rates. Rooms start at Rs 8,500 onwards, meal cost per person is Rs 2,150. The hotel doesn’t accept outside vendors for décor. Only 50-60 rooms available for weddings.

Alila Fort, Bishangarh

Aerial view of Alila Fort Bishangarh.

This 230-year-old fort is perched atop a hill with breathtaking views of Bishangarh and the surrounding villages. Here, you'll find no distractions — just pure romance, history and style. The 59 rooms and suites dressed in Mughal and Rajput aesthetics are ideal for a small and unbelievably photo-worthy affair. Darbar, a classic ballroom can host 75 to 100 guests while the manicured Aravalli Lawn is ideal for larger functions of up to 1,000 guests. The Baori, an amphitheatre inspired by Rajasthan’s stepwells makes for a stunning location for mid-sized celebrations of up to 200 guests. Nazaara, the open-sky, rooftop venue, with panoramic views of the Aravallis is the most sought after for cocktail dinners and the beautifully lit bar Madhuveni for a bonfire night.

The hotel also curates many unique wedding experiences for the to-be-weds, including a 50-minute helicopter ride over the Aravallis; a vintage car for a Instagram worthy entrance at your wedding; a hot-air balloon ride over the Aravalli range, a private session at the Spa Villa to unwind while taking in the mesmerising sunset views, etc.

Price: Rs 95 lakh onwards for a guestlist of 130 people for two nights. Will include rooms and meals.

Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

The jharokhas at Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur.

Imagine getting married at a palace floating in the middle of a lake! It’s something straight out of a fairytale. One of the most popular and sought after wedding venues, Taj Lake Palace is a breathtaking combination royalty, luxury and heritage. Built in 1746 by Maharana Jagat Singh II, this elegant fantasy in white marble still basks in regal splendour, complete with gurgling fountains, airy balconies, pillared enclosures, and indoor spaces filled with monuments of time. Guests are welcomed with a shower of rose petals as soon as they get off the boat at Sadar Ghat. Guards then escort them under sequined, embroidered umbrellas to a traditional welcome. The location on an island in the midst of a lake means every room comes with breath taking views of the neighbouring City Palace, Aravalli Hills, Machla Magra Hills and Jag Mandir. This 18th century palace which was the location of the James Bond film Octopussy (1983) comes with 65 luxurious rooms and 18 grand suites. Guests can take off on a tour of the city in one of the vintage cars of the hotel and come back to a royal pampering at Jiva Spa.

Price: Rs 3 crore onwards for two nights for 150 people.

Six Senses Fort Barwara

Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. (Photo: Arjun Menon)

This 14th-century fort shot to fame when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married here. Originally owned by a Rajasthani royal family, the heritage structure was converted into a Six Senses property after restoring and conserving two palaces and two temples within the walled fort. It faces the ancient Chauth ka Barwara mandir. There are 48 suites overlooking the countryside and beyond. The most expensive suite at the hotel — Raja Man Singh (booked by Vicky and Katrina) comes with a private garden and a swimming pool and is priced at Rs 7 lakh a night. There are 15 other suites all creaking with atmosphere and kitted out with antiques and soft furnishings. From drives in open-top jeeps and sundowners in the Aravalli hills to early morning games drives to Ranthambore National park — there is a lot to keep the wedding party engaged at this stunning property.

Price: Rs 45-50 lakh for a night, only breakfast included. Other meals will be extra. The property can host 110 people max.

Suryagarh, Jaisalmer

Suryagarh, Jaisalmer.

This aesthetically charming hotel boats of luxurious rooms, carefully-created dining experiences, sculptural gardens and courtyards reminiscent of times past. All the 83 rooms are tastefully decorated and look out on to wide verandahs and turrets reminiscent of authentic palace architecture. The suites come with rooftop pool. Apart from three dining venues Suryagarh is known for its specially crafted experiences. The property organises picnics that are straight out of a Merchant-Ivory production complete with parasols, orange-turbaned waiters and tall, cool drinks. Dinner on the Dunes with a dreamlike setting and Breakfast with Peacocks are some of the other magnificent experiences.

The stately Central Courtyard with its intricate carved jalis, jharokhas, pillars and stone benches is one of the most sought after venues for wedding functions. The Lake Side Garden is another popular venue. The Bawdi styled like a traditional stepwell is a romantic, open-air space for musical evenings. Truth be told there are numerous spots from the elaborate gardens to the tulsi aangan, massive courtyards and herb garden that could make for beautiful backdrops for memorable pictures.

Price: Rs 1.5 crore plus taxes for two nights, inclusive of all meals and accommodation for 200 people.

Lukshmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara

The lawns at Lukshmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara.

Sweeping expanses, a golf course, water fountains, museum and ornate halls are just a few details that this 18th-century palace has to offer when creating a storybook setting for your wedding. The sheer scale (its four times the size of Buckingham Palace) provides a royal background to functions held here. There’s illustrious history and picturesque views at every angle. Say your vows in one of the finely furnished suites facing the lush green gardens, followed by dinner on the superbly manicured lawn decked up with dazzling lights. The venue can accommodate around 1000 guests. The pool side, too, offers an unparalleled, jaw-dropping backdrop for a wedding. There is ample art to explore within the palace — paintings by Raja Ravi Varma, collection of weaponry, an ancient stepwell and a rare indoor teak floored tennis court and badminton court. Additionally let Gujarati hospitality and gourmet meals add to the unforgettable experience.

Price: Rs 1 cr onwards for a guest list of 150 people for two days.

Gogunda Palace, Udaipur

By the pool side at Gogunda Palace, Udaipur.

This 16th-century palace in Udaipur has a rich history. It is here that Maharana Pratap was coronated as king in 1572 and the Battle of Haldighati was fought in 1576. The property opened as a heritage hotel in 2017 after seven years of loving restoration. Each of the 40 suites and rooms are designed differently with murals, woodwork, paintings, mirror work and jharokhas. The Raaj Tilak suite where Maharana Pratap was coronated is the grandest of them. It comes with two bedrooms and an outdoor terrace jacuzzi. Gourmet starters, wines and cigars can be enjoyed at the Bougainvillea Bar (just like the erstwhile kings did to celebrate successful hunts), exquisite meals are arranged in the neem garden while the terrace is reserved for sundowners. There’s also a restaurant for slow cooked meats! The 15th century Kumbhalgarh Fort is 65 km and Haldi Ghati at 40 km. A mini moon can be celebrated at Mount Abu located at a convenient 125 km away.

Price: Rs 12 lakh per day for 40 rooms for 100 people. All meals included.