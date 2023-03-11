 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
10 forts and palaces in India for an opulent destination wedding

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Mar 11, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

Whether you are looking for an intimate gathering or a big fat Indian wedding, these are the most stunning spots for your big day.

Suryagarh hotel, Jaisalmer.

When it comes to memorable weddings, nothing beats the stunning palaces and forts of India. With their sky-high ceilings, grand welcoming staircases, stately columns, gardens and courtyards they are not just stunning on their own but also versatile. These forts and palaces also come with multiple event spaces within the complex, making it easy for guests to migrate from one space to the next.

Here are some of the most gorgeous forts and palaces for a memorable wedding:

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur