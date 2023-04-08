 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Revenge travel: Why I junked that exciting holiday plan

Sundeep Khanna
Apr 08, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Carefully drawn up budgets had to be banished with airfares and room tariffs soaring as travel restrictions lifted, and plans changed as visa wait times grew longer by the minute.

After all the fatigue and the burnout from the pandemic, the last thing one wants is the stress of planning for another event. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Through the pandemic months, with intermittent lockdowns in place and flights and trains grounded, I yearned to travel. Wonderful destinations across the world beckoned, made even more alluring by the magnificent videos and photos that flooded my Instagram and Facebook feeds even as travel bloggers ran amuck with tales of road trips to exotic locations.

Rarely have the charms of Machu Picchu or the gentle breezes of the Bahamas been such an object of lust. Closer home the Rann of Kutch never looked more appealing, nor Chilika lake more inviting.

Through those months, ambitious itineraries were drawn up, detailed budgets made and bank accounts scrutinized multiple times a day. Potential travel companions were carefully listed after screening for personality disorders and eating preferences. The last thing I wanted was to be stuck with a sour puss perennially complaining about the weather or the food. Nor did I want to holiday with shopaholics who would spend most of their time alternating between staring into shop windows and trying on clothes two sizes too small.

So there I was, with my checklists all ready and the spirits soaring at the thought of the great road, air or sea trip that loomed on the horizon. All it needed was the all-clear from the cursed virus.