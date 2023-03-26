Relive the golden age of river transport on board this 75-year-old vessel

Robert Ivermee in his book Hooghly – The Global History of a River states that there was a time when ‘the Hooghly was a waterway of truly global significance, attracting merchants, missionaries, statesmen, soldiers, labourers, and others from Asia, Europe, and elsewhere. Its tributaries and distributaries afforded access to deltaic Bengal, the Gangetic plain, and the Mughal heartland of Hindustan, linking northern and eastern India with territories across the Indian Ocean and beyond.’

The waterways in Bengal paved the way for civilisation and more – a formidable geographical advantage that brought the first Europeans, (the Portuguese) to its shores for trade. They landed some 500+ odd years back; after 1518, the first official envoy of the Portuguese Crown under D. Joao de Silveira arrived to secure trading rights dispatched from Goa which became an annual feature over the years that led to the establishment of the carrier system or Carreira de Bengala. Bengal's abundant natural resources and fertile land only acted as a catalyst and brought in traders by the hordes and solidified the belief that it was the mecca of prosperity.

Over time, however, the Bengal Delta slowly lost its relevance as the colonial capital shifted base to Delhi (due to the Bengal resistance, followed by the partition). Trade was dwindling, so were various aspects – one of the many, a steamer paddleboat commissioned in 1945 that lay gathering dust at the docks in Kidderpore.

The heritage steamer paddleboat, now coined The Bengal Paddle, has seen a facelift and boasts new-found relevance. Spearheaded by the house of Eastern Navigation Pvt. Ltd (established in 1957), an inland water transport and marine infrastructure player, the paddle boat has been re-imagined as a multidisciplinary space that boasts two open decks, standing at an area of 7000 sq. ft and can accommodate around 500 people. What is interesting to note is the original machinery has been repaired, re-calibrated and displayed as striking installations; the paddles, Crank Shaft Unit, Anchor Windlass and Navigational Searchlight have all been revived to add to the charm. Guests can expect to sail aboard the restored 75+-year-old vessel in all its resplendent glory and reminisce about the golden age of river transportation in the Bengal Delta.

The top deck of the boat gives an amazing view of the river and its banks Built-in 1945 in Scotland by William Denny & Bros, Dumbarton, it was originally named 'Paddle Steamer (PS) Bhopal', and was one of the four vessels ordered by the Joint Steamer Companies (India General Navigation and Railways Company (IGNRC) and River Steam Navigation Company) during the British Era. The ship was designed with a draft of only just over 5 feet; ideal for the shallow waters, and today it remains the last paddle steamer in India to set sail.

US eases visa backlog, opens select American missions abroad for Indians Riverine Museum has been curated in the erstwhile boiler room of the vessel Offering a singular experience that one could come across, it has been restored using 320 tonnes of steel; 8 tonnes of teak and 4.5 lakh hours of labour. Guests can expect an exquisite venue spread that stretches over 10,000 sqft and can host personal and corporate events for up to 500 guests. In addition, a first-of-its-kind, Riverine Museum has been curated in the erstwhile boiler room of the vessel, with particular emphasis on steam propulsion, and the rich history of the Bengal Delta. The top deck provides a killer view of the river and its banks (we're quite serious) like no other and that's where our money is! Be it bubbly or bhnaar e cha, we're game. As the restored steamer boat sets sail across the Hooghly, albeit in a different format, expect to dial back and enjoy a slice of the Raj heydays at its finest with a drink or two.

