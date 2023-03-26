 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Relive the golden age of river transport on board this 75-year-old vessel

Kamalika Mukherjee
Mar 26, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

This restored steamer, originally built in 1945, is setting sail across the Hooghly and reliving its glorious past once again

Built-in 1945 in Scotland by William Denny & Bros, Dumbarton, the boat was originally named 'Paddle Steamer (PS) Bhopal'

Robert Ivermee in his book Hooghly – The Global History of a River states that there was a time when ‘the Hooghly was a waterway of truly global significance, attracting merchants, missionaries, statesmen, soldiers, labourers, and others from Asia, Europe, and elsewhere. Its tributaries and distributaries afforded access to deltaic Bengal, the Gangetic plain, and the Mughal heartland of Hindustan, linking northern and eastern India with territories across the Indian Ocean and beyond.’

The waterways in Bengal paved the way for civilisation and more – a formidable geographical advantage that brought the first Europeans, (the Portuguese) to its shores for trade. They landed some 500+ odd years back; after 1518, the first official envoy of the Portuguese Crown under D. Joao de Silveira arrived to secure trading rights dispatched from Goa which became an annual feature over the years that led to the establishment of the carrier system or Carreira de Bengala. Bengal's abundant natural resources and fertile land only acted as a catalyst and brought in traders by the hordes and solidified the belief that it was the mecca of prosperity.

Over time, however, the Bengal Delta slowly lost its relevance as the colonial capital shifted base to Delhi (due to the Bengal resistance, followed by the partition). Trade was dwindling, so were various aspects – one of the many, a steamer paddleboat commissioned in 1945 that lay gathering dust at the docks in Kidderpore.

The heritage steamer paddleboat, now coined The Bengal Paddle, has seen a facelift and boasts new-found relevance. Spearheaded by the house of Eastern Navigation Pvt. Ltd (established in 1957), an inland water transport and marine infrastructure player, the paddle boat has been re-imagined as a multidisciplinary space that boasts two open decks, standing at an area of 7000 sq. ft and can accommodate around 500 people. What is interesting to note is the original machinery has been repaired, re-calibrated and displayed as striking installations; the paddles, Crank Shaft Unit, Anchor Windlass and Navigational Searchlight have all been revived to add to the charm. Guests can expect to sail aboard the restored 75+-year-old vessel in all its resplendent glory and reminisce about the golden age of river transportation in the Bengal Delta.