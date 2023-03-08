 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rang barse on beaches, at spiritual destinations: Travel demand sees uptick this Holi

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

While hotels are seeing a surge in bookings and tariffs, the festive rush has sent airfares skyrocketing and overbooking of trains, leading to more people travelling by bus to celebrate the festival of colours

Holi, which marks the advent of spring, is widely celebrated in India, Nepal and other countries with large Indian subcontinent diaspora populations. (Image: AP)

More Indians are stepping out this Holi compared to 2022, when celebrations were hit due to the Omicron wave.

Over 2.5 times more searches were recorded for Holi travel compared to last year, despite the festival falling on a weekday (Wednesday) this year, noted digital travel platform Agoda.

“We also see a rise compared to pre-Covid levels in travel demand during Holi,” the platform said.

Holi sees more travel demand