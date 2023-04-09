 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Pricey yet priceless: 6 most expensive holiday destinations in the world

Pallavi Mehra
Apr 09, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

From chic ski-towns to scenic island nations, these unique places offer an unforgettable experience, but with a hefty price tag.

Los Angeles, home to Hollywood and one of the most beautiful cities in the US, is a sought-after entertainment destination. (Photo: Jake Blucker via Unsplash)

A number of destinations globally are considered expensive based on their daily cost of living, which includes accommodation, dining, and entertainment. Whether these places are worth the big bucks is a matter of personal opinion. However, for travellers willing to pay the price, these places provide one-of-a-kind experiences steeped in luxury.

From glamorous European city-states to idyllic island nations, these six places are a varied bunch. Bookmark this guide if you don’t mind splurging, these are worth every penny:

Los Angeles

Not only is Los Angeles the home to Hollywood and one of the most beautiful cities in the United States, it also has a rich art and culture scene.