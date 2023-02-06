 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PHL to launch chopper services connecting four major cities in Assam

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST

The helicopter services in six routes connecting four major cities of Assam will be launched by central PSU Pawan Hans Ltd on February 8.

National helicopter carrier Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL) will be launching helicopter services on six routes in Assam on February 8. The helicopter services launched by the central public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will help connect four major cities of the northeastern state of Assam.

The Assam chopper service launch is expected to boost trade and tourism in the state.

PHL is launching its RCS UDAN services to provide connectivity on the “Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh” network in the first phase, the PSU said in a statement released on February 6. Subsequently, the services will be operationalised in Arunachal Pradesh, it added.

Notably, PHL has been awarded 86 routes across six states under the RCS UDAN Scheme.