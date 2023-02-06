PHL to launch chopper services connecting four major cities in Assam

Representative Image

National helicopter carrier Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL) will be launching helicopter services on six routes in Assam on February 8. The helicopter services launched by the central public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will help connect four major cities of the northeastern state of Assam.

The Assam chopper service launch is expected to boost trade and tourism in the state.

PHL is launching its RCS UDAN services to provide connectivity on the “Dibrugarh-Jorhat-Tezpur-Guwahati-Tezpur-Jorhat-Dibrugarh” network in the first phase, the PSU said in a statement released on February 6. Subsequently, the services will be operationalised in Arunachal Pradesh, it added.

Notably, PHL has been awarded 86 routes across six states under the RCS UDAN Scheme.

The RCS UDAN Scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation aims to boost air connectivity in the northeastern states that have inadequate rail and road connectivity.

UDAN, which is an acronym for the scheme called Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik, is a regional airport development program under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme, aimed at refurbishing under-served airports to make air travel affordable.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 proposed to increase the budgetary allocation for the Government's regional air connectivity scheme UDAN in FY24.

In the Budget for the next financial year, the Finance Minister earmarked Rs. 1,244.07 crore for the scheme, up from Rs 600.71 crore (BE FY23) and a revised estimate of Rs 1,078.81 crore.

“The proposal is for the revival of 22 airports and for commencement of 100 RCS (Regional Connectivity Scheme) routes…(and) Viability Gap Funding for North East Connectivity,” said the notes on demands for grants.

In recent years, the Centre has been improving regional air connectivity through UDAN, which focuses on linking Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.