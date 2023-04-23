 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No regrets, say couple who quit jobs to run ‘ecostay’ inspired by tribal lifestyles

Ayesha Banerjee
Apr 23, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

The transition from working in Delhi to an ‘ecostay’ on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar has not been easy for Indrani Chakraborty and Soumya Mukherji, but waking up to birdsong amid trees compensates for everything.

Indrani Chakraborty (centre) with her son and helpers at Svanir. The ecostay's proximity to an elephant sanctuary dictated choice of materials and building style.

Humans trapped in cubicles and open-plan offices often catch themselves looking up from laptops or PCs and gazing at nothing in particular, wondering if they will be able to muster the courage to chuck it all and run away to a remote hideout to do something diametrically opposite to their jobs selling diapers or air fryers or crunching data.

A sizeable chunk of the population wakes up to reality in the space of a chai break. But Indrani Chakraborty and Soumya Mukherji kept dreaming. The co-owners of Svanir Wilderness Ecostay (Svanir means 'Our Nest' in Sanskrit) in a village on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar were once two souls lost in the nine-to-five-and-endless-tour grind. She was a senior zone manager (region east) with Avon and he a team leader at Destination Knowledge Centre, Kuoni, when they opted out of the rat race to embrace the “Santhal tribal way of life.”

An important warning applies here: Realizing a dream can entail coping with the aftermath of a cyclone, Covid-19 lockdown… even termite attacks.

A Buddha statue in the garden at Svanir Wildnerness Ecostay.