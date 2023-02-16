Mumbaikars, Bangaloreans take most intercity trips for leisure, Saturday is the travel day

Most Indians head out of their cities for leisure over the weekends, with Mumbaikars and Bangaloreans keenest to travel, and Saturday is the favoured day for such intercity trips.

Releasing its latest annual travel index, riding-hailing firm Uber said on February 16 that there was a significant resurgence in travel as COVID-19 ebbed and “revenge travel” took hold.

Available for over 2,000 routes in India, the “Riding with Intercity” index highlighted key travel trends, including top tourist destinations, popular off-beat routes, and the most sought-after days of the week for “head out”.

According to the report, Mumbaikars flocked to retreats and wellness centres in Pune, Lonavala, and Alibaug, while Bangaloreans headed to Bannerghatta Biological Park and Nandi Hills.

Moneycontrol News