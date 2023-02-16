Mumbaikars, Bangaloreans take most intercity trips for leisure, Saturday is the travel day

Uber Intercity is a feature in the ride-hailing app that helps travellers to book intercity trips. (Representative image)

Most Indians head out of their cities for leisure over the weekends, with Mumbaikars and Bangaloreans keenest to travel, and Saturday is the favoured day for such intercity trips.

Releasing its latest annual travel index, riding-hailing firm Uber said on February 16 that there was a significant resurgence in travel as COVID-19 ebbed and “revenge travel” took hold.

Available for over 2,000 routes in India, the “Riding with Intercity” index highlighted key travel trends, including top tourist destinations, popular off-beat routes, and the most sought-after days of the week for “head out”.

According to the report, Mumbaikars flocked to retreats and wellness centres in Pune, Lonavala, and Alibaug, while Bangaloreans headed to Bannerghatta Biological Park and Nandi Hills.

Uber Intercity is a feature in the ride-hailing app that helps travellers to book trips between cities. The service entails doorstep pickups and digital payment options. A rider can also reserve intercity trips up to 30 days in advance.

The top 5 intercity weekend travel months were April, May, June, October and December 2022, while Saturday, Sunday and Friday remained the most preferred days of travel.

Apart from Mumbai and Bengaluru, the other cities which saw a high number of intercity trips were Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad, among others.