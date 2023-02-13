 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Metro airports have made a comeback

Ameya Joshi
Feb 13, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Delhi saw the biggest recovery with domestic traffic at 92 percent of its 2019 numbers. Hyderabad was next with a recovery of 88 percent. Mumbai and Bengaluru were close behind.

While 2022 ended on a high note for Indian aviation, domestic traffic was roughly 14 percent below the 2019 average. Incidentally, the year 2019 was itself an aberration since Jet Airways went down in the first half of 2019, thus denying the industry the growth that would have otherwise been possible.

A look at airport footfalls for the whole of 2022 shows a return of metro-metro traffic unlike during the pandemic phase of COVID when metro airports were not attracting as much traffic while the smaller airports far exceeded their pre-COVID numbers.

Six Metros

Delhi, which was in the news for all the wrong reasons over congestion, also saw the biggest recovery with domestic traffic at 92 percent in 2019. Hyderabad was next with a recovery of 88 percent. Both airports are run by the GMR group.