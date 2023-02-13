Metro airports have made a comeback

While 2022 ended on a high note for Indian aviation, domestic traffic was roughly 14 percent below the 2019 average. Incidentally, the year 2019 was itself an aberration since Jet Airways went down in the first half of 2019, thus denying the industry the growth that would have otherwise been possible.

A look at airport footfalls for the whole of 2022 shows a return of metro-metro traffic unlike during the pandemic phase of COVID when metro airports were not attracting as much traffic while the smaller airports far exceeded their pre-COVID numbers.

Six Metros

Delhi, which was in the news for all the wrong reasons over congestion, also saw the biggest recovery with domestic traffic at 92 percent in 2019. Hyderabad was next with a recovery of 88 percent. Both airports are run by the GMR group.

Mumbai and Bengaluru saw a recovery of 86.5 percent and 84.6 percent, respectively. Bengaluru has seen its second runway open since COVID and the ability to add capacity go up as well.

The state-run Kolkata and Chennai airports were the lowest in terms of recovery among the six metro airports, with Kolkata seeing 24 percent fewer footfalls than in 2019, while Chennai saw 26.6 percent fewer footfalls in 2022 compared to 2019.

Yearly footfall beyond the 1 million mark

There were 39 airports with a domestic footfall of over 1 million in 2019. That number declined by 1 in 2022, but there are changes in the list. Madurai and Vijayawada, which were part of the list in 2019, recorded less than a million passengers in 2022, while Leh crossed the mark. Not only did Leh make it to the million-passenger club, it did it in style, recording nearly 60 percent more footfalls over 2019.

Even as airports were struggling to attract passengers, a few were struggling with a surge in passengers. The srinagar airport handled 4.2 million domestic passengers in 2022, a whopping 49.7 percent more than it did in 2019. Chandigarh recorded 48.8 percent more passengers while Dehradun catered to 13 percent more passengers while Jammu saw 5 percent more passengers.

1 lakh to 1 million club

There were 32 airports that were part of this range in 2019. The group saw an addition of one, taking it to 33 in 2022. A few airports recorded eyepopping growth in percentage terms with Agra seeing 5 times the traffic it saw in 2019, while Shillong saw 4 times, Durgapur and Rajkot recorded three times more traffic.

Two airports, Kannur and Hubli, saw their traffic fall drastically, with half their footfalls disappearing.

How are smaller airports doing?

The focus in the last few years has all been on smaller places where one or two flights a day have started. Some of them, such as Jalgaon, Gondia and Salem have been impacted by the incumbent carrier folding up (TruJet) or the incumbent not finding it sustainable enough to operate (flybig). The footfalls are so small, sometimes less than 100 passengers a day, that just a few additional flights would end up with more than double the growth in percentage terms but very little in incremental passengers.

Adampur, Salem, Ludhiana and Nanded have come to a standstill. Pathankot, Vihaynagar, Jalgaon, Porbandar, Bikaner, Khajuraho, Jaisalmer, Cuddapah and Kannur have lost half of their footfalls.

But at the same time, some airports have become operational and are doing well. From Pasighat and Lilabari to Kalaburagi and Jagdalpur, the spread is wide from the Northeast to the relatively remote parts of South and Central India.

Tail Note

For an airport, especially a private one, the moolah comes from international passengers. International passengers typically spend more time at the airport, which leads to higher spends on food and retail. This translates into additional revenue for the airport operator since most of these outlet concessions are on a revenue-sharing model in addition to a fixed fee.

International services started towards the end of March 2022 and 2023 will see traffic coming close to 2019 if not exceeding it. Akasa Air could launch international operations towards the end of 2023. Air India will strengthen its international network and IndiGo will expand its wings. All of this will have a positive impact on the civil aviation sector in India, so long as COVID does not rear its head again.