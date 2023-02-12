 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long Weekend | 36 Hours in Singapore: The Lion City that keeps reinventing

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Feb 12, 2023 / 10:16 PM IST

From transit stops, to short business trips to the F1 weekend to relaxed holidays, whatever reason may take you to Singapore, the island nation has myriad experiences to offer to anyone and everyone.

Lau Pa Sat is one of Singapore’s most popular hawker centres in the Central Business District. (Photo: Singapore Tourism Board)

If there’s one thing I’ve learnt about Singapore, she’s like a rockstar or a champion sportsperson who never stops reinventing. I’ve lost track of the number of times I’ve visited the Lion City. From transit stops, to short business trips to the F1 weekend to a more relaxed Indian-style holiday to catch up with friends and family, I’ve done it all. And each time, I come back amazed at the myriad experiences this island nation can offer. Whether you’re making time after a work trip or transiting with family, you will be spoilt for choice.

DAY 1

Hawker centre adventures

Start your first day with a breakfast at one of Singapore’s hawker centres. Bedok (the halal fare and Indian Muslim fare is a big draw here) is close to the Changi International Airport. Changi Village is a great spot for Malay cuisine (Try the Nasi Lemak at the International Muslim Food Stall or the Banana fritters at Mei Xiang Goreng Pisang). This hawker centre is next to the Changi Point Coastal Walk, one of Singapore’s most photogenic spots.