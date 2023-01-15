 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long Weekend | 36 hours in Galle, Sri Lanka

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Jan 15, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

Just two hours south of Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport is one of Sri Lanka’s most fascinating travel destinations.

Galle. (Photo: Chathura Indika via Unsplash)

Just two hours south of Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport and down the scenic Southern Express Highway is one of Sri Lanka’s most fascinating travel destinations. Galle has been a magnet for traders and explorers for centuries. It featured on Ptolemy’s world map (125-150 AD) and was also visited by Ibn Battuta. Almost two millennia later, it’s still one of the best spots in Sri Lanka to slow things down. Galle’s streets are steeped in history and packed with little nuggets waiting to be explored.

Day One

Slow it down and turn back the clock

The first lesson you will learn in Galle is to slow down the pace. Even though many travellers come here for short, one- or two-night visits, it’s still best to discover this destination at a leisurely pace. Galle’s tryst with colonial powers began with the Portuguese who constructed the iconic Galle Fort in 1588. The Dutch edged the Portuguese out in the 17th century and made Galle their very own. They fortified the town with their distinct architectural style, visible to this day; large parts of this town are still frozen in time. It earned Galle UNESCO World Heritage status.

Galle lighthouse and Meeran Jumma Masjid. (Photo: Samal Nadeeshan via Wikimedia Commons)

One of Galle’s most photogenic spots is a whitewashed lighthouse that rubs shoulders with tall coconut palms. Galle was home to Sri Lanka’s oldest (built in 1848) light station. The current lighthouse was built in 1939 after a fire destroyed the original. It’s adjacent to Flag Rock, a rocky outcrop that the Portuguese used to spot approaching ships from. Just across the road is the snow white Meeran Jumma Masjid, a Dutch-era mosque with subtle Dutch architectural touches. The fort’s ramparts extend around the old quarter and are also a great spot for sunset. The trails around Galle fort will take you through historic landmarks like the Dutch Hospital and the Dutch Reform Church.