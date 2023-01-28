 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kodaikanal: the perfect weekend getaway from Chennai or Bengaluru

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Jan 28, 2023 / 04:15 PM IST

Kodaikanal shot to prominence in the 19th century. Like most other colonial-era ‘hill stations’, the British tried to create a slice of home away from home here to escape the summer heat.

The trek to Kookal falls is a half-day adventure, but it is well worth it. (Photo by Ashwin Rajagopalan)

We all have our comfort zones. Holiday destinations we never tire of. Kodaikanal is one of mine. While I don’t mind the odd quiet afternoon when I might opt to stay indoors and enjoy the Kodai weather from the comfort of my couch, Kodaikanal has always been about stepping out of that same comfort zone and making new discoveries.

There’s always a new discovery waiting around this scenic hill station that shot to prominence in the 19th century. Like most other colonial-era ‘hill stations’, the British aimed to create a slice of home away from home to escape the summer heat of Madras. Almost two centuries later, a whole new generation of Indian travellers finds the same comfort.

Where Kodaikanal converges: the 7 Roads junction is the heart of Kodaikanal. It’s where Kodaikanal began and some of its famous landmarks like the Kodai International School are all a few steps away. It’s also the default F&B and retail zone. Ten Degrees is my favourite restaurant in Kodaikanal; great service and a menu packed with global plates and comfort food – their steaks are fail proof. Get to Café Cariappa early in the day before they run out of their legendary carrot cake. The Hoopoe Shop is a great spot for local produce like organic wild honey.

A lake for all seasons: Kodaikanal’s manmade lake dates back to the 1860s and is at the centre of it all. It can get extremely busy during the summer months and over weekends during peak holiday season. It’s still a fantastic walking or cycling trail, if you can wake up early. Mornings are also the best time for photography. There are multiple vantage points around the lake and above the lake where you can snap a bird-eye panorama.