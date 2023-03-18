 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kala Ghoda, Mumbai: The historic precinct where the Constitution was written and the mystery behind the missing horse

Abhishek Mande Bhot
Mar 18, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

Elphinstone College and David Sassoon Library. Jamsetji Tata studied at Elphinstone College. As did Dadabhai Naorji, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Babasaheb Ambedkar, among many other luminaries. (Photo: Collotype print by Clifton & Co., c.1900; source: ebay, November 2007 via Wikimedia Commons)

Every year, for some nine days, the South Mumbai neighbourhood of Kala Ghoda comes alive. The annual Kala Ghoda Arts Festival that concluded its latest edition just last month, started in 1999 and has grown into an important event that kicks off the city’s cultural calendar. But even as thousands of patrons visit the festival, many do so without realising the history that surrounds them.

To be sure, you need to merely look around you to realise that you are in a historic precinct. Stand at the triangular parking lot and you’d be facing a row of majestic buildings starting with the National Gallery of Modern Art to your left and ending with Army Navy Building right in front of you.

The Army Navy Building is perhaps the most recognisable, being home to the flagship store of the clothing brand Westside. Quite like its neighbour, the adjacent building that houses the David Sassoon Library is built using Malad Stone, quarried from the now-bustling suburb of Malad.

Look around a little more and you’ll see the Jehangir Art Gallery, arguably the most prestigious one in the city and among the most well-known galleries in the country, and the dome of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya or as the old timers would remember it, the Princes of Wales Museum.