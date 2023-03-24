 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IndiGo to expand fleet to 350 aircraft by FY24 end, brokerages remain upbeat

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

IndiGo has a market share of 55 percent in the domestic market and as many as 490 aircraft are set to join its fleet by the end of the decade, The airline is also estimated to witness 100 million passengers in FY24

IndiGo plans to have a fleet of 350 aircraft by the end of FY24, an increase of 14 percent year-on-year. The airline company also aims to double in size and scale by 2030, it said in a presentation shared at the analyst meet on March 23.

India’s largest domestic carrier has a market share of 55 percent and as many as 490 aircraft are set to join its fleet by the end of the decade, including several Airbus XLRs, which will help it reach Europe.

At 10:50 am, the share price of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates IndiGo, was trading at Rs 1,901, down nearly 0.3 percent, on the NSE.

While IndiGo is ahead of peers in terms of orders, airline management said it does not have clarity on capacity addition outlook by peers. It believes given the strong demand outlook in aviation sector in India, competition can not be ignored.