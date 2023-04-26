 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's secondary airports outperform metros in post-Covid international traffic but on a small base

Ameya Joshi
Apr 26, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

One year after the lifting of pandemic restrictions, international air traffic at major airports has still not returned to the levels seen in FY20. Eight airports did not record even a single international passenger.

International airports are more than a status symbol these days.

India may have over 100 operational airports currently, but only a handful operate international flights. International flights have always been a bone of contention for airports, with very few cities beyond the metros getting permission for international flights as late as the 2000s. International operations in India are complex. There are airports which are classified as international but divided into those which are operated as public-private partnerships, those which are joint ventures, those which are owned by state governments and those which have customs handling permission but are government airports.

International passengers also get additional revenues in more ways than one for the airport. There is a higher UDF (User Development Fee), the ability to lease out more space for retail and duty-free, and the potential for more sale of food and beverages as passengers tend to come in early for their flights, as compared to domestic routes.

For the first nine months of FY23, Delhi airport saw non-aero revenue at Rs 1,800 crore. The largest share of this was from retail which included duty-free, followed by space rentals and cargo. The beauty of international traffic is that it opens potential revenue streams at both departures and arrivals, unlike domestic passengers which tend to spend next to nil at arrivals. The business is so lucrative that as part of vertical and horizontal integration, GMR Airports has started a subsidiary to operate duty-free concessions at airports.

The closure of international operations and subsequent limited opening during the pandemic meant that airports were lacking international passengers, which had an impact on revenues. The government allowed scheduled international services to resume in March 2022, at the beginning of the summer schedule of 2022. As the financial year closed, it roughly marked one year of international operations – covering one summer and one winter season.