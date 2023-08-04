India first market to recover for Australia tourism as flight capacity, arrivals rise

India emerged as the first market to recover for Australia Tourism with arrivals and spends reaching pre-Covid levels in 2023.

Visitation of Indian travellers to Australia is two percent higher than pre-Covid level with 375,000 visitors this year, up from 356,000 arrivals in 2019.

"The amount Indian tourists spent during a holiday in Australia is up by 16 percent as compared to pre-Covid level. In 2019, we were at $1.8 billion in terms of spends which rose to around $2 billion this year. In terms of arrivals, India's ranking has improved from seventh largest market to fourth largest market and in terms of spends, India ranked sixth and today it is at number five," Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager, India and Gulf, Tourism Australia, told Moneycontrol.

Tourism Australia is the Australian government agency responsible for attracting international visitors to Australia, both for leisure and business events.

He said that India's growth as one of the biggest source markets for Australia was possible because of an increase in aviation capacity. "We got three times more direct aviation capacity from India to Australia route than we had pre-Covid level. We had seven flights per week pre-Covid and now there are 22 flights per week. This has been a major contributing factor to the growth of India as a source market for Australia."

The current schedule of 22 flights per week is likely to increase to 25 flights per week due to Australian airline Qantas increasing its capacity out of Delhi and Bengaluru. "We continue to see a surge in aviation capacity. Plus, with the record orders being placed by Air India and Indigo, we will see some flights flying to Australia," Kashikar said.

He said that MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions tourism) travel is increasing to Australia from India in the post-Covid phase.

"Indian economy has done well since borders have reopened. We have seen a significant surge in MICE visitation to Australia and based on enquiries we have seen six times more leads than what we generated pre-Covid. There has been a surge in business travel after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia along with the signing of the migration and mobility agreement between the two countries. The agreement makes business travellers eligible to get five-year multiple visitations for travel to Australia," the country manager said.

There is a 55 percent increase in per capita spend by an Indian traveller in Australia, increasing from $5,000 pre-Covid to $6,000 currently and spending of holiday tourists has gone up from $4,000 to $6,000 and on-ground spend has gone up from $2,000 to $4,200. "We have seen an overall increase in spends contributed by holiday and MICE travellers," Kashikar added.

With the bilateral ties strengthening between the two countries, it keeps India in a good position, Kashikar said. "There is no reason why we should see a decline in overall growth. We expect growth momentum to continue in 2023. There is an increased propensity to travel among Indians and the Indian economy is growing. The world is betting on India as a driver of various segments," he said.