India fastest-growing market for Australia's NSW, more direct flights likely to Sydney

India is the fastest growing market in terms of arrivals for Australian state New South Wales

Australia's most populous New South Wales is in talks with several airlines to add new or more direct flights between India and the provincial capital Sydney, a popular tourist destination.

The tourism arm of the south-eastern Australian state is engaging with airlines like Qantas, Air India, Singapore Airlines, Malaysian Airlines, Thai Airways and Scoot to increase the frequency and air connectivity between different Indian cities and Sydney.

"We are talking to the airlines to increase the frequency of the flights from different hubs in India," Samar Chokshi, Country Manager-India, Destination New South Wales (DNSW) told Moneycontrol.

He expects Qantas to get an additional Bengaluru-Sydney flight by October, Chokshi told a news publication. The airline is experiencing a load factor of 90 percent on the Bengaluru-Sydney route and that is why Qantas is likely to add an extra flight in a couple of months.

They were also in talks with Air India to explore if Bengaluru could be an option for a direct flight to Sydney.

There are around 11 flights in a week on the India-Sydney route. Of these, Air India operates seven between Delhi and Sydney and Qantas four between Bengaluru and Sydney.

The focus on air connectivity for New South Wales is because India is the fastest-growing source market for the state, Chokshi told Moneycontrol.

Source market refers to a country from visitors come for leisure education or business.

"Growth rate has been the highest from India. Up until February 2023, the number of arrivals from India to New South Wales was approximately 1.40 lakh. Currently, we're at 85 percent of pre-Covid arrival numbers, but we are very confident that by March we will exceed pre-Covid arrival numbers," he said.

India is expected to grow 20 percent year-on-year till 2030 in terms of arrivals and the DNSW's Country Manager expects India to become the top third source market for New South Wales. Currently, New Zealand, the US and the UK are in the top three positions.

The visa application procedure for Australia is simple, he said. A traveller has to scan and upload documents on the high commission’s website where they can pay the fee by credit card and it is done. No physical documentation or biometrics are needed. It is all online.

“One application doesn't take more than half an hour to 45 minutes to submit. This has really helped us to win some market share from the competition (other source markets for New South Wales)," Chokshi said.

Indians are also spending more and have increased the length of their stay. "Indians are staying longer. Pre-Covid the maximum stay in Sydney used to be of three to four nights. Now, we are seeing people doubling their stays in Sydney and NSW. They're doing staying for three-four nights in Sydney and another two-three nights in the nearby regions. Spends have gone up by 35-45 percent by Indian travellers coming to New South Wales," he said.

The bulk of the travel demand from India comes from the leisure segment at 60 to 65 percent followed by business travel and education.

While the peak summer travel period is over, Chokshi said that they are not seeing any dip in arrivals to New South Wales from India. "We are not seeing a dip and we will see healthy numbers until June," he said.