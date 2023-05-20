IHCL MD & CEO: Bleisure trend is driving shorter booking windows and longer stays

Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

In the last few weeks, top executives from international hotel chains have been visiting India to assert their ongoing projects and strategies for the country while looking to capitalize on the booming hospitality business. Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), which includes brands such as Taj Hotels, Vivanta and Seleqtions, spoke to Moneycontrol about what customers now expect from hotels, the new formats that chains are betting on, trends that have become global, and the trick to balancing growth and earnings. Excerpts:

Before the pandemic the industry was betting big on resorts and getaway assets. How do you see that playing out now that most markets and cities are wide open for business?

The leisure trend is here to stay as the domestic market grows in size and capacity. We have seen widening of the supply side in established destinations like Goa and Rajasthan accompanied with newer destinations like Wayanad, Tawang, Gangtok and more. This along with better connectivity will continue to support leisure travel.

IHCL built its leisure portfolio under its brand Taj to span the entire spectrum of experiences from wellness, spiritual, adventure, wildlife parks, beach destinations, hill resorts, plantations and more. In FY 2023, IHCL saw a record signing of 36 hotels and opening of 16 hotels which included many leisure destinations such as Ranthambore, Haridwar, Dharamshala, Munnar, Mahabaleshwar, Lakshadweep, Manali and Shillong.

Is there a trend you see that’s now global?

With Bleisure having firmly established itself as a travel trend, we have observed shorter booking windows and increased length of stays. As we see it, the booking window dropped from 23 days in pre-Covid to 16 days now. The length of stay from 1.9 nights to 2.1 nights on average.

Chains often get into the chase for planting the most flags, the most keys, the most properties - how does a company balance that between healthy RevPar as well as value creation?

Value creation has been the cornerstone of our strategy. Our strategic imperatives include the effort to restructure portfolio, reengineer margins and reimagine brandscape aim to holistically unlock value for all stakeholders. Our reimagined brandscape under the corporate aegis of IHCL positions us well to serve all our guests across segments.

IHCL has a 50-50 owned v/s managed portfolio, and is well-placed to maximize operating leverage and drive margins through management fees and new businesses, thereby creating sustained value for our shareholders. Because of the 50 percent ownership, you ride the wave because you own the P&L during good times and the management contract section serves as a hedge during the down times.

We continue to build new destinations and engage actively with the government and other industry stakeholders. While IHCL has indeed grown rapidly to reach a portfolio of 260+ hotels with 185+ hotels in operations, this has happened on the foundation of initiatives around margin expansion, iconic brandscape, ESG+ and Tajness – all that set IHCL apart. Our growth across the portfolio adheres to the mix of ownership and management contracts for that reason.

What are today’s customers specifically looking for in terms of what you see that is different from pre-pandemic? Do you see certain amenities and offerings either being added or removed from Indian hotels today?

The growing awareness of climate change and its effects has led to a rise in eco-conscious travellers. These travellers increasingly look for a destination and stay that allows them to decrease their ecological footprint. They prefer hotels that reduce consumption of resources and follow green practices such as zero single-use plastics or a sustainable model that includes the local communities in the business value chain. They are also looking for experiential vacations that include an immersion into regional fare, indigenous ingredients and revival of heirloom recipes. Also, farm-to-fork dining through on-site organic kitchen gardens and dining at picturesque locations.