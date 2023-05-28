How Germany’s Bremerhaven, once a city of farewells, is attracting immigrants

Aerial view of Bremerhaven, Germany.

At the Northern tip of Germany on the banks of the North Sea, Bremerhaven is a seaside town which is relatively young and was developed as a port for Bremen and Hamburg, though its maritime history is long and storied. Along the shore, pretty lighthouses and lofty buildings catch the eye, while century-old buildings, churches and a pretty market square dot the centre of the city.

Bremerhaven’s biggest identity, however, is the fact that it served as the port from where over 7 million Germans emigrated to the Americas through the 19th and 20 centuries. There’s even an evocative museum to commemorate it. But this distinction is also fascinating in the face of the fact that Germany has become an attractive destination for migrants over the last decade: an estimated 1.2 million migrants arrived into the country last year. And this even as the country is embarking on wide-ranging reforms to attract skilled migrants.

German emigration center museum, Bremerhaven.

Walking along the city’s long seaside walkway, there are giant buildings that stand out — the towering Atlantic Hotel Sail City that is designed like a ship’s mast and sails, the zoo and museums. But none is more intriguing than the squat, square building of the Deutsches Auswandererhaus or German Emigration Center, a museum spread over several floors that looks at the why, what and how so many people left.

Done evocatively through a series of stories, questions and props, the museum attempts to ask and answer larger questions. Years of painstaking research has also enabled the museum to put together stories of a few thousand of the millions who emigrated. The museum has also served a far more crucial role. It has helped people trace their roots.

The inside view of the German emigration center museum, Bremerhaven.

Clearly, the museum states, a handful of reasons were instrumental in prompting people to make the journey — poverty, ambition, adventure and persecution. To make the visit personal and tangible, and to make the emigration experience less abstract, each visitor is given a magnetic card with the name of an immigrant whose story can be followed through the museum. Suitcases, artefacts, recreation of bunk beds and ship rooms make the experience all too real.

When the museum was first started, in 2005, it clearly had only these stories to tell. But in the last decade, tables have turned and Germany has become an attractive place for migrants. From 890,000 in 2015 the country saw an estimated 1.2 million arrivals who sought refuge in 2022, possibly one of the countries with the largest such asylum seekers. Well aware of the issue, the museum has also recently accommodated this trend and has sought to address it with deep questions aimed at making the visitor think, long after leaving the museum’s premises.

Wandering around the city, which is located at the point when the river Weser empties into the North sea, it is clear that life in Bremerhaven revolves around the seafront. Its fishing port is ancient and the German Maritime Museum at the Old Harbor details the national and regional history of shipping and navigation. It is among the largest harbours for passenger traffic, the quays and piers filled with boats of all sizes and colours, including leisure vessels.

Bremerhaven seafront, Germany.

The harbour front is also lined with restaurants, shops, boutiques and stores which are ideal to browse or kick back and have coffee or a drink. For seafood lovers, this is the place to sample all kinds of fresh, smoked, dried and preserved fish, and dishes made from seafood. The aquatic theme continues parallel to the seafront where a German U-boat is moored in a channel and converted into a museum. Just a few metres from this is the beautiful and imposing Smidt Memorial Church, a 19th century Lutheran church that has beautiful towers and stained glass details.

Smidt memorial church, Bremerhaven, Germany.

Also on the seafront is the Klimahaus, an interactive science and climate experience centre that has rooms where the climate has been recreated from all the continents through where the 8 degrees Longitude passes. So from the freezing tundra region to the hottest desert and everything in between, the museum is a wonderful experiential space.

Die Auswanderer sculpture, Bremerhaven, Germany.

Back on the seaside walkway, the evening is stunning at sunset, drenching the rippling water and the sky in deep orange and pink. As the sun finally sinks, in the fading light, a huge sculpture on a large rectangular pedestal is silhouetted against the sky. It stands on the water’s edge, just off a pier in front of the emigration museum, depicting a family of four — parents and two children — with the father pointing out to sea. It is titled Die Auswanderer — the emigrants. Whatever else Bremerhaven might be, the sculpture sums up the city’s identity. It is as if the city continues to wear the melancholia from so many farewells.