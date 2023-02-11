 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

How the House of Mewar is conserving royal clothes and accessories, and where to see them

Bindu Gopal Rao
Feb 11, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

The City Palace Museum, Udaipur, has a textile gallery with a wonderful display of apparel from its royal past but what is fascinating is the story of its textile conservation.

Jyoti Jasol at the City Palace Udaipur conservation lab. (Photo by Bindu Gopal Rao)

One of the finest palace museums in the country, the City Palace Udaipur invests in conservation and restoration as part of its ethos. Arvind Singh Mewar, chairman and managing trustee, Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation (MMCF) and the 76th custodian of the house of Mewar, once told me, “If we do not work on conservation, the exhibits will fall apart, and this is why it is important to invest on this aspect.”

And to walk the talk, there is a textile conservation lab on the palace premises where there is a continuous system of restoring textiles using world class standards.

Jyoti Jasol, who has co-authored the book Royal Textiles of Mewar, which explores the heritage of the textile collection from the City Palace Museum, Udaipur, says, “When the textile pieces were handed over to me, they came in several trunks and were a mixed pile. I am an oral historian of textiles and have imbibed knowledge from my ancestors and have learnt from people around. So, I started with segregation: ceremonial, royals, associates and helpers for male and females. Then there is a set of garments for children – regular use, ceremonial use, and temple use.”

Jasol is also part of the conservation team at the palace.