How the House of Mewar is conserving royal clothes and accessories, and where to see them

Jyoti Jasol at the City Palace Udaipur conservation lab. (Photo by Bindu Gopal Rao)

One of the finest palace museums in the country, the City Palace Udaipur invests in conservation and restoration as part of its ethos. Arvind Singh Mewar, chairman and managing trustee, Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation (MMCF) and the 76th custodian of the house of Mewar, once told me, “If we do not work on conservation, the exhibits will fall apart, and this is why it is important to invest on this aspect.”

And to walk the talk, there is a textile conservation lab on the palace premises where there is a continuous system of restoring textiles using world class standards.

Jyoti Jasol, who has co-authored the book Royal Textiles of Mewar, which explores the heritage of the textile collection from the City Palace Museum, Udaipur, says, “When the textile pieces were handed over to me, they came in several trunks and were a mixed pile. I am an oral historian of textiles and have imbibed knowledge from my ancestors and have learnt from people around. So, I started with segregation: ceremonial, royals, associates and helpers for male and females. Then there is a set of garments for children – regular use, ceremonial use, and temple use.”

Jasol is also part of the conservation team at the palace.

The textiles here belong to the late 18th century to early 19th century collections. Jasol explains that the process starts with establishing the state of the object and whether the cloth needs to be repaired or conserved. “Then we start with documentation using an international standard checklist. First, we record its material, period, colour, embroidery and all the characteristics and put an accession number. We have a total of 2,555 objects and each one has this information on record, and this is part of The Museum System (TMS) which can be accessed from anywhere.”

The second stage of the process is when the objects are cleaned using specified solutions following a predefined method. The cleaning is done inch by inch as these are delicate items and can take months depending on the size of the object. Damages are addressed based on the nature of the problem with the key idea being to strengthen the fabric to prevent further damage. “Once done, the fabric is stored using traditional methods like neem and clove and we do not use chemicals. These are layered with tissue and mulmul cloth to allow the cloth to breathe,” says Jasol.

Exhibit at The City Palce, Udaipur (Photo by Bindu Gopal Rao)

In India, the colour, material and pattern of textiles have their own significance in rituals, ceremonies, and festivals. “The royal dress conveyed the authority and supremacy of the ruler while defining his status and personality simultaneously. The courtly costumes and regalia of Mewar express the magnificence, richness, and elegance of the Mewar kingdom and, at the same time, are a significant medium for understanding the power and authority of the region's rulers. The poshak (royal dresses), paag (bejewelled headgear), raj gaddi (royal seat), emblems, symbols and lawazama (other paraphernalia) were intertwined in such a manner in the royal culture of Mewar that they formed an intrinsic part of their sovereignty,” says Arvind Singh Mewar.

The other specialty of this museum is the accessories, and the collection is unique and extensive. For example, the buttons, some of which are from Germany, Italy, Paris, and samples of swatches have been carefully preserved. Likewise, the variety of trimmings used on the attire of the royal clothing is mind-boggling as well and incidentally coming back in vogue now. These trimmings have an order and sequence in which they must be used and all of that is also documented and preserved here.

Textile conservation work at The City Palace, Udaipur (Photo by Bindu Gopal Rao)

The conservation process has been an integrative one and references from other art forms like paintings have also been used. Smita Singh, independent textile conservation consultant, explains, “MMCF also has a rich collection of photographs and paintings belonging to the house of Mewar. A few of the textile objects present in the museum are depicted in some of the photographs, either being worn by or used by Udaipur royalty and subsequently these photographs were also linked with the relevant textile objects.”

Conservation and restoration are the only way to preserve this legacy. The next time you stop by the City Palace Museum in Udaipur, pause at the Gokul Niwas Textile Gallery - there is so much more than what meets the eye, if you want to see it.