Hotels on a swing with 19,000 signings last year and over 7,000 lined up for 2023: Report

A hotel room in Conrad, Bengaluru: Image: Hilton

After challenging two years, the hospitality industry is on course to recovery with more hotel signings, increase in occupancy, and hike in room rates.

In 2022, the hotel industry signed 19,250 keys and a pipeline of 7,163 keys is estimated to be added from 2023 onwards, Noesis, a hospitality consulting and hotel investment advisory firm in India, said in its latest report.

Key refers to individual lodging units.

Last year, North India accounted for 38 percent of all hotel signings, with Himachal Pradesh at 8.6 percent and Rajasthan at 8.1 percent, leading the way. Western region was driven by Gujarat at 10.4 percent and Maharashtra at 9.5 percent. Tier-II cities accounted for 46 percent of hotel signings, with untapped destinations accounting for 33 percent, and Tier-I and Tier-III cities accounting for around 10 percent of hotel signings each.

Some of the emerging markets where more hotel openings are expected include Noida where supply will increase from 1,569 keys in FY22 to 2,837 keys till FY27 with a majority of keys being in the midscale and upper midscale segments.

Another emerging market, Bhopal, will see 105 keys by Novotel that will open in 2026 and 47 keys by Lemon Tree hotel which will open in December.

Some of the religious destinations to see more signings include Haridwar that will see Fortune Park open 40 keys this year. Lemon Tree has signed up a 50-room hotel in the Jwalapur and Indian Hotels (IHCL) has signed a 129-room Vivanta in the SIDCUL area of Haridwar.

Bounce back

Asia is predicted to be the first continent to return to 2019 levels and India is a major player in this revival, the report said.

The wedding destinations like Jaipur are already leading the charge, with average daily rate (ADR) almost double the tariff in 2019. However, the occupancy levels are 7 percent below par.

Udaipur, on the other hand, has shown much more consistency with its ADR past its pre-pandemic levels of 2021 and increased further by 16 percent but is around 15 percent less in terms of occupancy.

When it comes to metros, Mumbai has shown resilience and stability on the hospitality front, while the occupancy levels are almost the same as in 2019, ADR is heading upward towards Rs 9,000, the report said.

Bengaluru and New Delhi have improved their ADR by 46 percent and 32 percent respectively compared to 2021. The cities are projected to cross the 2019 figures in 2023. Goa rebounded strongly in 2022 with an 11 percent premium on the ADRs.

"The outlook for 2023 looks positive because domestic demand will remain strong and international travel will also pick up, despite growing concerns about the US and Europe entering a recession, rising global geopolitical issues, and an increase in COVID cases in some countries. In addition, the G20 presidency of India and India hosting a number of events, including the ICC Men's World Cup, will increase demand for hotels in the host cities like Kanpur, Nagpur, Rajkot and many others," the report said.