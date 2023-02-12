 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hoi An, Vietnam: Heritage housing and the sustainability of East Asian architecture

Supriya Thanawala
Feb 12, 2023 / 09:32 PM IST

East Asian architecture, as can be seen in the ancient town of Hoi An, is a cultural amalgamation between the traditional, the modern, and finally the postmodern. Yet, its distinct foundational architectural mechanism is what has enabled it to withstand many decades of natural and war calamities alike during the last century.

Hoi An housing. (Photo: Supriya Thanawala)

The ancient town of Hoi An is an example of the emergence of an East Asian aesthetic of environmental sustainability, one that is fast shedding many of its colonial Western roots.

Yet, many traditional houses of Hoi An still uphold a certain style that is reminiscent of the way houses were built over a century ago — roofs on the exteriors of the houses with a yin-yang cylindrical design, a blending of four-sided, Japanese-style, skylight roofs with Chinese crab-like shells in the interior ceilings, as well as Japanese pillars and joists juxtaposed alongside French windows and shutters. All of these create a feeling of spaciousness in the rooms as well as regulate sun, rain water, wind, and war missiles alike.

Hoi An, Vietnam. (Photo: Supriya Thanawala)

These techniques combat many natural disasters that come with heavy rainfall and earthquakes and have all created healthy living conditions over the centuries, such as better ventilation in houses as well as ample sunlight.