Hiring in aviation sector to soar backed by mega aircraft deals, say experts

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Experts believe the deals can not only result in more airline jobs but will also aid the tech, manufacturing and logistics sectors

Vacancies for direct positions including pilots, cabin crew, and technical and non-technical staff will increase

The mega aircraft deal where Air India placed an order for 470 passenger planes worth $80-100 billion from Airbus and Boeing, is expected to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

Moreover, other Indian airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, and Go Air together have around 1,100 planes on order — which means the aviation market and allied sectors will have several job openings in the near future - a report by CNBCTV18 stated.

The deal is not only expected to create jobs in the US and the UK but also in India. According to agency reports, Air India will need more than 6,500 pilots to operate the 470 aircraft it is acquiring.