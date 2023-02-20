Hiring in aviation sector to soar backed by mega aircraft deals, say experts

Vacancies for direct positions including pilots, cabin crew, and technical and non-technical staff will increase

The mega aircraft deal where Air India placed an order for 470 passenger planes worth $80-100 billion from Airbus and Boeing, is expected to open up numerous jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers.

Moreover, other Indian airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, and Go Air together have around 1,100 planes on order — which means the aviation market and allied sectors will have several job openings in the near future - a report by CNBCTV18 stated.

The deal is not only expected to create jobs in the US and the UK but also in India. According to agency reports, Air India will need more than 6,500 pilots to operate the 470 aircraft it is acquiring.

US President Joe Biden had said the Air India deal would provide “over a million American jobs across 44 states”.

Srikanth H V, associate professor and Head of the Department of Aeronautical Engineering, Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bangalore, told CNBCTV18 that the total — direct and indirect — jobs created for a narrow-body aircraft alone is around 400 and for a wide-body plane, the same is 600-700.

“If this is added to the new jobs that will be created in aligned sectors like manufacturing, over 2,00,000 direct and indirect jobs are likely to be created in India,” he added.

According to Srikanth, there would be vacancies for direct positions including pilots, cabin crew and technical & non-technical staff. Indirect staff supporting the aircraft, including airport staff, air traffic controllers, transport vendors, service providers and others will also be required.

Ajoy Thomas, VP and Business Head at TeamLease Services, told CNBCTV18 there will be a rise in ground operations, customer service and cabin crew jobs. “This and the next quarter, the aviation sector is expected to hire 20 percent more people as a result of additional aircraft purchases,” he said.

There will also be openings for mechanics and technicians for aircraft and avionics equipment, air traffic controllers and engineers.

Experts suggest that MSMEs in India, particularly those in the aerospace hub of Bengaluru, will see a boom, thus generating local employment opportunities. In terms of skill, MRO maintenance repairs and overhaul will be one of the top skills in demand as the production of the Airbus fleet will require skilled engineers to maintain the aircraft.

“There will be a rise in demand for manufacturing skills, as well as structural analysis and competition analysis software skills to analyse the strength of the materials. Additionally, artificial intelligence and machine learning skills are expected to be in high demand,” Srikanth added.

Experts believe the deals can not only result in more airline jobs but will also aid the tech, manufacturing and logistics sectors.

In 2022, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in the Lok Sabha that the Indian aviation industry will likely give employment to 1,00,000 people by 2024. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported that after the Covid-19 crisis in 2020 and 2021, aviation passenger traffic in India grew by 47 percent to 123.2 million passengers in 2022.