 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Heritage: Inside the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana

Aruna Chandaraju
Apr 16, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

The Rashtrapati Nilayam building is 162 years old and is the official retreat of the President of India during his/her stay in south India.

An underground tunnel connecting the kitchen and dining room of the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana. The paintings are fine examples of the Cheriyal art tradition. (Photo by Arun Chandaraju)

From wide-eyed, eager school students and their enthusiastic teachers to superannuated senior government officials, young software engineers and architects, and our small group, there were plenty of people visiting Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana, for a glimpse of its interiors, vast gardens and the slice of history it offers.

On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, March 22, 2023, the President of India, threw open the Rashtrapati Nilayam to the public through video conferencing, and the governor of Telangana and several other ministers and officials attended the function. Since then, the heritage property has been attracting a steady stream of visitors. The building is 162 years old and is the official residence of the President of our country during his/her southern sojourn. While the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi is the official residence of the President, there are two retreats for the head of state in India. This Nilayam is one and the other is at Mashobra in Shimla.

Visitors' entrance to the Rashtrapati Nilayam (Photo by Aruna Chandaraju)

This Nilayam is not only a heritage structure, but rich in political history. The fourth Nizam Nazir Ud Dowla is credited with the construction of this place which was completed in 1860. This retreat was built as a sprawling colonial enclave and functioned as a second home for the British Resident. It also served as a place of refuge, given its secure location, amid several battles. This is where the Indian tricolour flag was ceremonially unfurled in a special event on September 17, 1948, after the Nizam's army surrendered to the Indian armed forces and Hyderabad was merged into the Indian Union.