Heady trips: 10 countries to visit in Europe for heritage wines

Anita Rao Kashi
Apr 02, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

If it's heritage wines, it must be Europe. Here are the wine regions, across western, eastern and central parts of the continent, that have been designated Unesco World Heritage sites.

View of Lavaux vineyards near Chexbres, Switzerland. (Photo: Anita Rao Kashi)

Towards the eastern end of the oblong Lake Geneva in Switzerland, the sloping banks of the lake are a surreal sight. Beautifully arranged rows of vines cascade down to the banks. At the height of the fruiting season, the age-old stems are weighed down by bunches of grapes, waiting for their transformation into a variety of delicious wines. But most other times of the year, the picture is equally compelling, especially in autumn when the vineyards turn into a carpets of golden yellow met by the icy blue of Lake Geneva. Turns out, the Lavaux Vineyards have been mesmerising people, both with wines and the sight, for centuries.

Wine-tasting at Vinorama, Lavaux vineyards, Switzerland. (Photo: Anita Rao Kashi)

Called the Lavaux Vineyard Terraces, they stretch for about 30 km along northern shores of Lake Geneva in the Vaud region, covering the lower slopes of the mountainside between the villages and the lake. Legend has it that the Romans planted vines here but there is proof of cultivation going back to Benedictine and Cistercian monks of the 11th century. Since then, they have been producing a wide variety of wines, though Chasselas remains the main grape that produces a dry and fruity white wine. All of which probably contributed to Lavaux being designated a Unesco World Heritage site.

The air at the vineyards is nippy, a certain headiness of the wine is suspended in the air, possibly a result of Angel’s Share, the wine that evaporates from barrels and infuses the atmosphere. Picturesque waterfalls, picnic areas and, making the region more attractive, hiking and biking trails which pass through the vineyards, at the bottom of which is Vinorama, a little establishment to watch a film about wine-making in the area with wine-tasting sessions under an overhang of vines and fabulous views of the lake.