Haven’t been on a cruise? Here’s why you should book a ‘seacation’ now

Cordelia Cruises’ majestic Empress — India’s premiere cruise ship, with 796 cabins, and several world-class amenities

Life is a journey, not a destination. If you subscribe to the theory, swap an open road for the ocean, and book yourself a cruise vacation. There’s nothing quite as marvellous as voyaging along endless leagues of azure water, aboard a ship that caters to your every whim. And, better still, every morning has the potential to bring with it a new, magnificent destination.

Since 2021, the good folks at Cordelia Cruises have offered bountiful holidays at sea, catering to the specific needs of Indian travellers. Aboard their 692-foot stunner, Empress, you will find everything from aloo tikkis to Bollywood and bhangra. A burlesque show, expansive casino, and Continental food are on offer too, for the traveller who wants more. For a water-voyage virgin, this is a wonderful introduction to the novelty of cruising.

This year, having completed over a hundred sailings along both the east and the west coast of India, Cordelia Cruises undertook their maiden voyage to Sri Lanka. We hopped on board the Empress at Chennai Port, and (literally) went along for the ride.

Those familiar with pirate movies will understand what I mean when I say walking up the ramp to the imposing Empress felt, at first, a bit like walking the plank — a steep incline testament to the fact that our ports have quite a distance to cover when it comes to providing the facilities one needs for ships that carry cruise aficionados, as opposed to cargo. At the other end, however, far from a watery execution, lay a luxurious lobby, awash with smiling staffers, carrying welcome drinks. Magical capsule elevators packed with bustling families — many first-time cruisers — traversed up and down the central atrium. With 11 decks and 796 cabins, one can only imagine the fabulous flurry of activity.

Enjoy endless entertainment at sea, including Cordelia Cruises’ signature shows Balle Balle and Indian Cinemagic, performed with aplomb at the Marquee Theatre

A mandatory safety drill dispensed with; we got down to the business of seacationing. With a plethora of events that change daily and crafted to keep you entertained, there’s always something to do aboard the Empress. Kickstart your morning with yoga or a fitness dance session with your cruise staff. Follow that with a sumptuous breakfast at one of two sprawling eateries: The Food Court on Deck 10 (with truly spectacular views), or the plush two-level Starlight restaurant. Pictionary, antakshari, karaoke — jump on whichever bandwagon takes your fancy. Whatever you choose, be sure to set aside time for some of Cordelia Cruises’ signature delights: a Bridge Tour to familiarise yourself with the beating heart of this magnificent machine, and their high-energy Bollywood shows at the Marquee Theatre. By night, answer the call of the casino or the discotheque at The Dome. And don’t forget, amidst the hullabaloo, that moments of silence are easy to find — curl up with a book on the balcony of your suite and listen to the gentle lapping of the ocean, or stargaze from my favourite spot at the aft of the ship on Deck 6.

Considering all the onboard indulgence, one might easily overlook the offshore excursion opportunities. But when you are travelling to a gem of a destination like Sri Lanka, do make the most of your port days. For her inaugural journey, the Empress paused at Hambantota and Trincomalee (a real treat). Stops in Jaffna and Colombo will follow, so choose your preferred cruise accordingly. Much like the onboard activities, you’ll be spoilt for choice with the offshore excursions on offer too, so read up in advance, and use your limited port time wisely.

Given so many good reasons to book a cruise (including for corporate offsites and weddings), why do people shy away from the idea? “We’re often asked by first-time guests if they can take a cruise holiday without being able to swim,” Cordelia Cruises’ CEO and President Jurgen Bailom confesses in conversation. It is a justifiable concern that I hadn’t considered, as an enthusiastic swimmer myself. Truth be told, you needn’t get the least bit wet on a cruise and, aboard the Empress, even the size of the pool suggests that swimming is not a priority. So, pack no paddles, but gear up for a gargantuan adventure in international waters — spiced with a generous serving of local Bollywood tadka.

DISCLAIMER: Cordelia Cruises hosted the writer for its inaugural international sailing to Sri Lanka from June 5 to June 9, 2023, covering air travel from Mumbai to Chennai, and the cruise from Chennai to Sri Lanka and back.