Goa’s latest cultural hub used to be a jail complex: A short history & what to expect now

An International Jazz Day 2023 performance at Aguad Goa.

If you are on the hunt for a live music performance, chances are you may actually find yourself at the unconventional Aguad Goa. Jazz lovers recently did, as the atmospheric and intimate Aguad Jetty stage came alive with a Jazz performance curated by the Goa Jazz Academy, to commemorate International Jazz Day.

Heritage and History

Four-hundred-year-old Aguad Goa is part of the Aguada Fort Sinquerim - a heritage location facing the Mandovi River. An iconic Portuguese-era structure, Aguad derives its name from the Portuguese words ‘Agua’ (water) and ‘Da’ (gives) - pronounced ‘Aguad’ in Konkani. The fort was built strategically at the entry to the bay of Velha (Old Goa) and Nova Goa (Panjim) in 1612, and was used to defend the Portuguese hold on Goa from the Dutch and the Marathas.

The site was first used as a port, with a customs house, jetty and warehouses, and traded in gemstones and arrack, apart from being a point of replenishment for ships. It also had the highest capacity for water replenishment in Asia, owing to a natural freshwater aquifer underneath and rainwater harvesting system.

In the 1930s the Portuguese dictator Salazar turned lower Aguad fort into a place for housing anyone standing up against Portuguese rule, unleashing a reign of terror with imprisonments. From 1961, this became the Aguada Central Jail - it ceased to house prisoners in 2015.

Swadesh Darshan

Developed and renovated under the ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’, the space in August 2021. According to Naveen Chopra, CEO, Aguad Port and Jail, the cultural centre called Aguad, is a reimagined set of historic buildings inviting the local community and visitors into a hub of heritage museums, cultural events, performing arts, live music, eateries and festivals; it is positioned as a tribute to the unique story of Goa.

Spic Macay’s Shruti Amrut classical music and dance festival, with Aruna Sairam, Neeladari Kumar, Kapila Venu and Bharti Bandhu, and Music Festivals at the jetty, including the Monte music festival with globally renowned music and contemporary dance artists, drew crowds to this venue. Aguad also witnessed The NDFC Film Festival, launch of the FDIC Men’s Fashion Weekend in January this year, and famed artist Paresh Maity’s solo exhibition ‘Infinite Light’ opened here. An exhibition of vintage photographs by Raja Deen Dayal – ‘All At Once’, of Raja Deen Dayal, the Goan archives of Souza & Paul and a curated collection of Goan art in mixed media, titled, ‘Coexistence’, have also lured arts aficionados to Aguad.

Coming Up Next

Visitors can expect immersive film screenings for cinephiles; Sound, Light and Digital Experiences; and even a Digital Museum: Freedom Struggle of Goa to Art Shows & Exhibitions. For the adventurous, there are marine programmes and coastal walking trails.

During Monsoons, the outdoor areas of this venue maybe out of bounds, but there are indoor events and gigs planned. The programming, according to Chopra, has been built in multiple layers, “that enables events to take place simultaneously, whether in the realm of music, art or the performing arts.”

Book lovers can visit The Dogears Book Shop. Popular restaurants like The Black Sheep Bistro and Kokni Kanteen (slated to open in June) have embraced the idea of this place.

Accessed by a unique waterfront and pier with boat transfers connecting from Panjim, Aguad offers plenty to do round-the year and to rediscover Goa’s unique past and living culture, while soaking in the beautiful sunsets.

Locals and tourists truly have a lot to look forward to as the growing programme calendar here will blend the best curated experiences from Goa, India and the world.