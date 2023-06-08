English
    Go First extends flight cancellations until June 12 on operational reasons

    Go First said it will issue a full refund to passengers' original mode of payment. The airline has already stopped issuing tickets after it temporarily ceased operations on May 3

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
    Go First is currently going through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process and has submitted its six-month revival plan to the DGCA

    Go First has further extended flight cancellations until June 12, citing operational reasons, the airline announced on June 8. Adding that it will resume bookings shortly.

    The budget airline had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until June 7, pushing it now by five more days.

    Go First said it will issue a full refund to passengers' original mode of payment. The airline has stopped issuing tickets after it temporarily ceased operations on May 3.

    The cash-strapped domestic carrier is going through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and has submitted its six-month revival plan to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

    "We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit http://shorturl.at/jlrEZ for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us," the airline's tweet mentioned.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 12:04 pm