 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

G20 presidency gives a big boost to India's travel, hospitality sector; hotels see demand for 3 lakh rooms

Maryam Farooqui
Apr 18, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

Average room rates have spiked 15-20 percent since the start of G20 meetings in December last year; players say it will help India establish itself as a global MICE destination.

A hotel room in Conrad, Bengaluru: Image: Hilton

India's G20 presidency, which has completed 100 meetings, is boosting the domestic travel and hospitality industry, with hotels seeing increased bookings and a substantial surge in hotel room pricing.

This is the biggest boost to India’s hospitality sector since the lifting of pandemic restrictions in 2021, according to industry players.

"The G20 summit has opened great business avenues and opportunities in the long run. The hospitality industry is on the way to recovery and has started to meet the pre-Covid levels," said Somesh Agarwal, MD of Radisson Blu Palace Resort, Udaipur.

Through the pandemic, Dubai had the fair (Dubai Expo), which turned out to be a good opportunity for the country as it acted as a catalyst for a buoyant Dubai, pointed out InterGlobe Hotels president and CEO JB Singh speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Hotel Investment Conference - South Asia (HICSA) 2023.