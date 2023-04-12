 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

From 6 weeks to 5 months, a long visa wait may disrupt foreign travel plans of Indians

Maryam Farooqui
Apr 12, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

A surge in demand for international travel has strained visa processing systems, causing a backlog of applications and longer wait times. The delays can also be attributed to recent pandemic-related restrictions and safety protocols that have been put in place by various countries

Travellers in India are facing visa delays especially for many European markets spoiling their summer travel plans.

If you are planning a foreign vacation this summer, be warned: the wait for a visa to travel to the most sought-after destinations may stretch from five-to-six weeks and, in some cases, four-to-five months.

Travel agents brandish a long list of pending visa applications handed in their by customers wishing to travel abroad during their children’s summer school break.

One New Delhi-based family had plans to visit France in May; they said their travel agent had submitted the forms for getting a visa interview 10 days ago, but they hadn’t yet received an appointment. The agent has now suggested they try their luck through a walk-in.

Another travel agent said appointments weren’t open for a visa interview to travel to France.