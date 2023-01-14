Flying from Mangaluru? Get ready to shell out more from April

Representative image

Fliers from Mangaluru will have to pay more from April. The Adani Airports-owned Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) is all set to increase User Development Fee (UDF) for the period up to March 2026 after the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) gave it a go-ahead, according to a report by CNBC TV18.

AERA is the airport tariff-fixing body.

As of now UDF is borne by departing passengers only. Arriving passengers will also have to pay this fee from February. The present fee is Rs 150 for domestic passengers and Rs 825 for international fliers.

UDF charges for domestic departures will be hiked from the present Rs 150 to Rs 560 from April. This will rise to Rs 700 after April 2024 & Rs 735 from April 2025. Similarly for international departures, UDF will be hiked from current Rs 825 to Rs 1,015, starting April 2023 and will go up to Rs 1,120 after April 2025, CNBC TV18 reported.

Arriving domestic passengers at the Mangaluru airport will for the first time pay a UDF of Rs 150 for April, following which they will be shelling out Rs 240 till March 2024. This rate will increase to Rs 315 after April 2025. Arriving international passengers will initially pay Rs 330 between February and March, after which they will be charged Rs 435 up to March 2024 and this number will reportedly go up to Rs 480 after April 2025.

In November last year, Adani Airports had sought to raise UDF at the Ahmedabad International Airport but the AERA is yet to decide on the proposal.

The Adani conglomerate controls seven airports across the country, which includes the Mumbai International Airport, Ahmedabad International Airport, Lucknow International Airport, Mangaluru International Airport, Jaipur & Guwahati International Airports.