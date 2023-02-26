 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In a corner of Kenya, on the equator, where the White rich and famous escaped to in the 1960s

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Feb 26, 2023 / 09:38 PM IST

The heritage Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, with the equator running through it, is where Ernest Hemingway, Ava Gardner, Charlie Chaplin, Steve McQueen, Neil Armstrong, Winston Churchill, Bing Crosby and Lord Mountbatten would sojourn at; you can, too

The manicured lawns of Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club. (Photo courtesy Nivedita Jayaram Pawar)

You know you have arrived at someplace special when a charter plane drops you at a private airstrip where champagne and a rousing song and dance welcome awaits you. A short drive away is a sprawling estate wrapped around with lush greenery, ducks bobbing on mirror-like ponds and jagged peaks of Mount Kenya peeping from every angle. Even a romance novelist couldn’t have conjured a more idyllic setting than the place I am in — Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club in Nanyuki, Kenya.

For a long time, hotels in Kenya tended to be geared toward the Big Five. But at Mount Kenya Safari Club there are llamas grazing on the lawns, golden zebras loitering around and colobus monkeys peeping from tree tops. The incredible Mount Kenya in the background is a constant reminder that you are at some place special. This 120-acre luxurious Club is all about falling in love with nature. Just like Hollywood heartthrob William Holden who built this property did when he first saw it!

Villas enveloped with greenery, Kenya. (Photo courtesy Nivedita Jayaram Pawar)

Blast from the past