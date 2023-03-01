 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Europe sees most holidayers from Tier 2, 3 cities: Thomas Cook India and SOTC report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Even though Europe as a destination continues to see strong demand, consumers are often faced with challenges of peak pricing and limited availability.

Data collected by Thomas Cook and SOTC indicates that Switzerland and Paris feature as favourites, comprising over 40 percent of consumer demand for Europe. The data collected by the Indian travel agency found that this demand is coming from travellers residing in not just India’s metros and mini-metros, but also in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Keeping this in mind, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel have announced that it is introducing Readymade Holidays Individual tours catering to India’s on-the-go travellers, a release by the Indian travel agency said.

Shares of the travel agency Thomas Cook (India) Ltd traded in the green on the Bombay Stock Exchange after the announcement of the new package. The shares opened at Rs 62.70 and witnessed a high point of Rs65.11 at 1pm before the market closed.