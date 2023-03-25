 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Destination wedding on your mind? Kerala is the new hotspot

PK Krishnakumar
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

The Kerala Tourism Department has decided to mount digital and airport-based marketing campaigns to promote the state as an ideal wedding destination.

The New York Times listed Kerala on the 13th spot among 52 must-visit places in 2023 (Image: Pixabay)

Kerala is hot on the heels of Rajasthan and Goa to host destination weddings. While premium hotels are gearing up to attract young couples by building large halls and arranging diversified cuisine, the Kerala government is going full steam ahead to project the unique features of the state and attract such weddings.

The government has been encouraged by the listing of the state early this year by The New York Times at the 13th spot among 52 must-visit places in 2023. It is the only Indian region to make it to the list. Kerala tourism believes it is a recognition for its responsible tourism initiative, which has brought benefits to the local communities and revealed the pastoral charm of the state to tourists.

It is precisely these attractions that the state wants to promote to bring in more destination weddings. In January, the Kerala Tourism Department decided to mount digital and airport-based marketing campaigns to promote the state as an ideal wedding destination.

Untapped potential