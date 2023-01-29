English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    8 great places to visit in Kashmir, if you love homestays

    See the Aharbal waterfall, ancient springs in Lolab, Mughal gardens in Nishat, in addition to experiences and flavours that only homestays can offer.

    Irfan Amin Malik
    Srinagar / January 29, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
    The J&K government is set to reopen 75 off-the-beaten-track locations in Kashmir to tourists; in some of these places, homestays are the only available option for accommodation. (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik)

    The J&K government is set to reopen 75 off-the-beaten-track locations in Kashmir to tourists; in some of these places, homestays are the only available option for accommodation. (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik)

    Surrounded by the snow-clad mountains and lakes, Kashmir is considered heaven on earth. The Valley had received over 5.8 lakh tourists till April this year, five times more than last year’s figures of 1.26 lakh during the same period.

    Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that Kashmir is witnessing a “golden period” on the tourism front. According to the government, J&K is today the sixth largest tourist destination in India in terms of tourist inflow, and the industry has created both jobs and revenue.

    Now, the J&K government is set to open 75 off-the-beaten-track locations, which will provide adventure seekers, trekkers, and international visitors with an experience of nature’s wilderness through homestays.

    A mud house in the Valley. (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik) A mud house in the Valley. (Photo: Irfan Amin Malik)