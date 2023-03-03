 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka counting on India for recovery in tourism, says top hotel chain

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Sri Lanka is betting big on India as a source market as it sees large demand coming from corporate and leisure segments. One of the top hotel chains of Sri Lanka is seeing strong wedding related demand from India.

While the arrival numbers in Sri Lanka are not back to pre-Covid levels, the country is seeing uptick in Indian travellers visiting the island nation.

Reeling under an economic crisis, Sri Lanka is focusing to revive its tourism business and is counting on India which it expects to become its top contributor, said an executive of Sri Lanka's top hotel chain.

"India is always in the top five source market for Sri Lanka and at the moment it is ranking number 3. While Russia is leading, it is very seasonal driven. India business is increasing on a monthly basis. In couple of months it will be our number one source market," said Christian Pertl, Chief Commercial Officer, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, a hospitality brand in Sri Lanka.

