 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsTravel

Copenhagen, Denmark: Bikes, boats, and baths in one of the world’s most livable cities

Malavika Bhattacharya
Mar 26, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

Danish culture places a big emphasis on good urban planning and design.

Copenhagen has been the voted ‘the world’s most bicycle-friendly capital city’ for years. (Photo by Malavika Bhattacharya)

In March 2023, Forbes ranked Copenhagen as the ‘Best Place to Live for a Good Work-Life Balance’. This comes close on the heels of another list – UN’s Annual World Happiness Report – where Denmark came in second. Nordic countries repeatedly top surveys ranking livability and quality of life. And it’s not surprising. Denmark, for example, puts a big emphasis on outdoor living, good design, accessible public spaces, and vibrant neighbourhoods. Even as a visitor to its capital Copenhagen, you can experience these unique aspects of Danish culture. Here’s a roundup of where to go and what to do to see how locals live and unwind in Copenhagen:

Biking through the City

Let’s throw another statistic into the mix. For years, Copenhagen has been the voted ‘the world’s most bicycle-friendly capital city’. Cycling is the preferred mode of transport here, and you’ll see more bikes than cars on the street. Copenhagen’s infrastructure is built to be bike friendly: there are more than 388km of cycle tracks, plus cycle-only bridges across the city’s waterways. Biking is good for both people and the planet, and Copenhagen makes it easy for tourists to experience this essential part of their culture with bike rentals and cycle tours.

Boats & Baths