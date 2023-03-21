 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Charging Ahead: Hotels are adding EV chargers on popular routes to drive travel demand

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

EV charging stations have become a growing driver of footfalls and business for hotels along the holiday routes, as well as for those in the cities. Indeed, chargers are becoming an imperative if one has to stay competitive.

Many travellers are making out-station trips in their electric vehicles (EV) thanks to the EV charging infrastructure provided by hotels, which is making such rides simpler.

Many hotels have installed EV charging stations at their properties and have plans to add more to cater to the growing number of travellers with EVs. Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) installed 224 EV charging stations at 92 of its properties last year, while Marriott International partnered with ChargeZone to install 100 charging stations across India. Other hotel chains are also ramping up their EV charging infrastructure.

" Currently, more than 20 of our properties have charging stations. Plans are afoot to roll out charging stations across all of our 82 properties in the next three months," said Chander K Baljee, Chairman & Managing Director, Royal Orchid Hotels Limited.

He said that with the increasing popularity of EVs, more customers are looking for hotels with EV charging facilities.