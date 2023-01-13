 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Travel industry wants industry status, tax benefits for speedy recovery

Maryam Farooqui
Jan 13, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

Budget 2023: While the industry is recovering from the impact of the pandemic, it is concerned about the high GST rates on flights and hotels as well as the limited support from the government, said an analyst

After a bumpy ride in 2020 and 2021, which were severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, the travel industry has bounced back and is benefitting from the pent-up demand. While it is in recovery mode, the sector is yet to reach pre-pandemic levels and expects to benefit from the Budget 2023.

Pandemic pangs

The COVID outbreak had led to a complete standstill of tourism activities, job losses and the industry saw big dents in its revenue.

Around 21.5 million people, involved in the industry, lost their jobs due to the three waves of COVID-19 that first hit the country in early 2020, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha during Question Hour in March last year.

According to a study by the ministry of tourism, 14.5 million jobs were lost during the first wave, and 5.2 million and 1.8 million in the second and third waves, respectively.

"We are facing a shortage of manpower in the airline and hospitality sectors as many who lost their jobs during the pandemic have opted for alternative career options," said Sandeep Arora, Head of Brightsun Travel Private Limited, India.