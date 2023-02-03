English
    Budget 2023: Expect sea of changes in tourism sector if proposals well executed: FM Sitharaman

    For the first time in the Union Budget, tourism was a key focus policy area with the finance minister announcing a slew of measures to boost the industry on a "mission mode".

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
    A tourist visiting a destination. (Representative image: Unsplash)

    Days after announcing several measures in the Union Budget 2023 to promote tourism on “mission mode”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview with Network18 on February 3 that she is expecting to see a “sea of changes” in the tourism sector.

    Speaking about the impact of the announcements made in the Budget vis-à-vis the tourism sector, the finance minister said: “If well executed and if the states and the Centre work together, I expect tourism to see a sea of change and inflow of both domestic and foreign tourists. This will help keep the economy active.”

    During her Budget 2023 speech, the FM had said that there is large potential to be tapped into tourism. "The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. Promotion of tourism will be taken on mission mode with the active participation of states, the convergence of government programme and public-private partnership," Sitharaman said.