Belgian chocolates, Bruges lace, Bollywood dreams and the world's first stock exchange

Pallavi Aiyar
Jan 21, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Plus, the Benedictine nuns offer a looking glass through which to peer through the centuries, to the beginnings of what was arguably the first feminist movement in the world.

The medieval city of Brugge in Belgium is famed for its chocolates, lace and cobblestone streets. (Photo dated to around 1898, via Wikimedia Commons)

The silence is deep, sacred, broken only by the distant hooting of a wood pigeon. Two nuns approach: one as gnarled as the roots of the ancient trees that cluster in the grove, the other butter-cheeked and youthful. I step aside to let them pass, my eyes downcast in apology for having intruded upon their chosen lives of solitude and prayer. The younger one flashes me a distinctly un-nun-like grin.

Dressed in long black robes topped with white habits, these Benedictine nuns offer a looking glass through which to peer through the centuries to the beginnings of what was arguably the first feminist movement in the world: that of the beguines.

I am standing in the white-bricked environs of the beguinage in the Flemish town of Brugge (or Bruges, as it is called in French). As my guide explains, beguines were women from the Low Countries who from the 12th century on began to live in communes called beguinages, forming self-help groups that allowed them a life independent of both the care of a man and the vows of the church.

Consisting of a motley crew of widows, wives whose husbands were fighting abroad in the crusades and spinsters, what beguines had in common was a certain religious-mindedness and a desire to control their own lives. Beguines made lace, worked as hospital nurses and teachers, gave lessons to children and carved out a space in society for themselves as pious, independent women, almost unimaginable in the patriarchal world of the time. A beguine was free to leave the beguinage and get married, unlike a nun who was bound by vows to the church for life.

The last beguine to live in the Brugge beguinage, now a Unesco world heritage site, died in the 1920s. Since then, two dozen or so Benedictine nuns have taken up residence here, a space they are compelled to share with throngs of tourists.

Brugge is the quintessential tourist paradise. Virtually all of the 20,000-strong local population work in occupations that cater to the 3 million-plus tourists who flock to this medieval city famed for its chocolates, lace and cobblestone streets.